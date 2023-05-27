Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to chair 8th NITI Aayog Council meeting today
LIVE: PM Modi to chair 8th NITI Aayog Council meeting today

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 06:10 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • May 27, 2023 06:10 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Tonga Islands

    A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Tonga Islands region on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

    The quake was at a depth of 252 km (156.586 miles), GFZ said.

  • May 27, 2023 05:45 AM IST

    PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Council meeting today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Saturday on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India' at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

    As the chairman of NITI Aayog, PM Modi will preside over the meeting.

    PM Modi will deliberate on issues related to health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

    "Eight prominent themes will be discussed during the day-long Meeting including (i) Viksit Bharat@2047, (ii) Thrust on MSMEs, (iii) Infrastructure and Investments, (iv) Minimising Compliances, (v) Women Empowerment, (vi) Health and Nutrition, (vii) Skill Development, and (viii) Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure," the NITI Aayog stated.

5 cops suspended over custodial death in Udaipur

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 01:23 AM IST

SP Vikas Sharma stated that more than five police officers have been suspended, while four others have been sent to the reserve police line due to negligence.

Udaipur SP on Friday suspended five policemen, including the station house officer of Gogunda police station (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Udaipur

Low midday meal coverage: Govt seeks reports from Bihar, MP

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 01:22 AM IST

In case of Madhya Pradesh, the PAB observed that the state government covered 68.78% of the enrolled students at primary and 68.86% at upper primary level in 2022-23.

The PAB advised the state to take up special measures to increase the coverage and sought an action taken report by September (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi

Centre approves appointments of Bombay, Madras HC chief justices

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 01:17 AM IST

With justice Gangapurwala’s appointment, doors were also opened for the appointment of the next most senior judge of Bombay high court judge, RD Dhanuka, as the chief justice of the same HC

The collegium had on April 19 made the recommendations for the appointments of the two Bombay high court judges as chief justices. (HT)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi

SC rejects plea seeking unveiling of new Parliament by President

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 01:15 AM IST

As the bench was set to dismiss the petition, Sukin requested to withdraw it and the same was subsequently allowed.

Twenty-one opposition parties have decided to boycott the event, alleging that the decision undermined the office of the President and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution (AP)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

‘The Diary of West Bengal’: Kolkata police book and summon movie director

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 01:13 AM IST

The filmmaker dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said the police case against him was an “attempt to silence the truth”.

HT Image
ByTanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata

Four convicts in Rakbar case did not intend to kill him, says court

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 01:10 AM IST

A fifth accused, Vishwa Hindu Parishad member Nawal Kishore Sharma, whom the family named as the main suspect, was acquitted on account of “insufficient evidence.”

Rakbar Khan, who was 28, was grievously assaulted in the early hours of July 21, 2018, when he and a friend were transporting two cows in Alwar (HT)
ByDinesh Bothra , Jodhpur

SC stays HC order on bail to accused in Vivekananda murder case

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The case pertains to the murder of former lawmaker YS Vivekananda Reddy at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on March 15, 2019.

The accused, Gangi Reddy, has also moved the top court against the cancellation of his bail. (AP)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi:

Stalin urges Japanese firms to diversify investments in TN

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 12:55 AM IST

Stalin is in Osaka as part of his two-nation tour of Singapore and Japan to attract investments to Tamil Nadu and invite leaders of firms for a global investors’ meet in Chennai to be held in January 2024.

Chief minister MK Stalin during the signing of an MoU with Daicel Safety Systems in Osaka on Friday. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

CBI opposes bail to Avinash Reddy, seeks his custody

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 12:55 AM IST

The CBI, in its supplementary counter affidavit filed before the high court, said there were several issues which need to be found out by questioning Avinash Reddy.

YSR Congress Party MP YS Avinash Reddy’s counsel Uma Maheshwar Rao said there was no need for taking the MP into custody as there is no evidence against him in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Andhra CM allots housing plots in Amaravati; farmers’ stir continues

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government will spend ₹2,000 crore for the construction of houses and provide infrastructure in 25 layouts benefiting a total of 50,793 poor beneficiaries

A total of 50,793 poor beneficiaries from Guntur and NTR districts will be alloted housing plots in Amaravati. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

I-T searches premises linked to TN minister; DMK attacks BJP

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 12:53 AM IST

The raids come a week after the Supreme Court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue their probe against Balaji in the cash-for-jobs scam

I-T officials raid the residence of TN minister Senthil Balaji, in Karur on Friday. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Allahabad HC to take up Mathura Idgah petitions

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Multiple suits have been filed in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute in different courts of Mathura

The pleas have demanded that the mosque, which abuts the temple, be removed and the land returned to the trust. (KK Arora)
ByJItendra Sarin

PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog meet today; Kejriwal, 5 other CMs to skip it

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 05:45 AM IST

The Niti Aayog council meeting is expected to discuss the road map for a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT Correspondent

Amid backlash, Manipur CM makes fresh appeal for peace

india news
Updated on May 27, 2023 12:45 AM IST

An uneasy calm returned to Manipur after a fresh eruption of clashes on Wednesday, but not without sporadic outbursts of violence, including firing in some parts of Imphal and Churachandpur.

**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Imphal: Damolished houses in a violence-hit area of Manipur. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_26_2023_000228B) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Imphal/kolkata
