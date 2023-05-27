LIVE: PM Modi to chair 8th NITI Aayog Council meeting today
May 27, 2023 06:10 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Tonga Islands
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Tonga Islands region on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 252 km (156.586 miles), GFZ said.
May 27, 2023 05:45 AM IST
PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Council meeting today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Saturday on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India' at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
As the chairman of NITI Aayog, PM Modi will preside over the meeting.
PM Modi will deliberate on issues related to health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.
"Eight prominent themes will be discussed during the day-long Meeting including (i) Viksit Bharat@2047, (ii) Thrust on MSMEs, (iii) Infrastructure and Investments, (iv) Minimising Compliances, (v) Women Empowerment, (vi) Health and Nutrition, (vii) Skill Development, and (viii) Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure," the NITI Aayog stated.