BREAKING: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

Live
Jul 10, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Eknath Shinde promises to bring ‘Acche Din’ in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde promises to bring ‘Acche Din’ in lives of common citizens.
Jul 10, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha
Devotees gather at Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
Rain LIVE: Red alert in Telangana, rescue ops underway in Amarnath
- Heavy rain will continue this week in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Telangana is on high alert and rescue operations underway for stranded pilgrims on the Amarnath yatra.
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Tripura: Curbs on slaughter of animals on Eid
- Tarun Kanti Debnath, secretary of the department, said the advisory of Animal Welfare Board mandated that all animal slaughtering would have to be done in slaughterhouses.
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 05:10 AM IST
, AgartalaPriyanka Deb Barman
VHP protests Udaipur, Amravati killings
- The participants of the rally said they were protesting the recent targeted killings and attacks on Hindu residents in places such as Udaipur(Rajasthan) and Amravati(Maharashtra).
Published on Jul 10, 2022 05:02 AM IST
Panel to prevent Yamuna pollution
- The panel will be headed by Union home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
Published on Jul 10, 2022 04:46 AM IST
Youtuber held for violating Section 144 in Noida
- Gaurav Taneja was booked under sections pertaining to wrongful restraint and disobedience to order of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 04:39 AM IST
Jagan elected 'lifetime' chief of YSR Congress
- The process was completed on the concluding day of the ruling YSRC’s two-day plenary, after the party constitution has been amended to enable Jagan’s election as president for a lifetime.
Published on Jul 10, 2022 04:26 AM IST
Agencies | , Amaravati
‘Rocks came rolling down’: Pilgrims recall close shave
- The cloudburst occurred on Friday evening near the base camp outside the shrine, triggering flash floods and landslides that rummaged through 25 tents and three langars (community kitchens).
Published on Jul 10, 2022 04:22 AM IST
India heading towards gaining 100% consensus on issues: Amit Shah
Amit Shah said that although the role of the (zonal) council is advisory, he is happy that in his three years of experience, more than 75% of the issues in the (zonal) council have been resolved by consensus.
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 04:13 AM IST
Stand by my remarks on Golwalkar’s book: Satheesan
Satheesan was replying to a question from reportes here regarding a reported legal notice sent by the RSS State leadership to him over his statement that Cherian’s anti-Constitution remarks were similar to that of the content in Golwalkar’s book “Bunch of Thoughts.
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 12:21 AM IST
, KochiPress Trust of India
After Cherian quit, portfolios reallocated to 3 Kerala ministers
The Kerala government has reassigned the portfolios held by CPI(M) MLA Saji Cherian, who resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet over his controversial remarks against the Constitution, among three other ministers.
Published on Jul 10, 2022 12:20 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramPress Trust of India
Steps taken to rescue Amarnath pilgrims from state, says CM Bommai
Karnataka home minister Aaraga Jnanendra said that special officers have been deployed to bring pilgrims from the state, stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, safely back home
Published on Jul 10, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Those who use religion to divide people are not true spiritualists: Stalin
Those doing politics in the name of religion are not aware of the contribution of the DMK for development, including renovating temples and improving the infrastructure in heritage towns, Stalin said.
Published on Jul 10, 2022 12:18 AM IST
, TiruvannamalaiPress Trust of India
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Karnataka’s Vijayapura
The earthquake occurred at 06.22 am, epicentre at “2.3 kms NW of Kannur GP, Vijayapura Taluk, Vijayapura district (Bordering Vijayapura and Maharashtra region)”, the KSNDMC said in a statement from the centre.
Published on Jul 10, 2022 12:17 AM IST
10.5 million people use digital certificates for pensions: Data
“The digital life certificate works for every account that is Aadhaar-seeded,” an official said on condition of anonymity. “The person can buy a biometric device for authentication that can be connected to the phone or a laptop to generate the certificate. This eliminates the need to validate the certificate at multiple locations.”
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 05:17 AM IST
, New DelhiDeeksha Bhardwaj