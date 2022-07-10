Live BREAKING: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha Breaking news LIVE updates July 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. By , OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news Rain LIVE: Red alert in Telangana, rescue ops underway in Amarnath Heavy rain will continue this week in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Telangana is on high alert and rescue operations underway for stranded pilgrims on the Amarnath yatra. Motorists commute during rain in Jalandhar.(PTI) By