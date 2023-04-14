LIVE: At 43.5°C, Odisha records highest temperature in April so far
Apr 14, 2023 06:38 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices on April 14: Check rates in your city
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday, Goodreturns website showed,
Apr 14, 2023 05:56 AM IST
PayPal cuts CEO Dan Schulman’s pay 32% to $22 Million
PayPal Holdings Inc. cut outgoing Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman’s pay by 32% for last year.
Apr 14, 2023 05:23 AM IST
At 43.5°C, Odisha records highest temperature in April so far
“Baripada recorded 43.5°C, which is the highest temperature recorded in the state, this month. We have issued warning particularly for April 14 and 15. Hot weather conditions in Odisha may continue for the next 3 days. Due to this, we have advised the citizens to take precautionary measures,” Umashankar Mishra, Senior Scientist, IMD told news agency ANI on Thursday.