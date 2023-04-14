Home / India News / LIVE: At 43.5°C, Odisha records highest temperature in April so far
Live

LIVE: At 43.5°C, Odisha records highest temperature in April so far

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 06:39 AM IST

Breaking news April 14, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 14, 2023 06:38 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on April 14: Check rates in your city

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday, Goodreturns website showed,

  • Apr 14, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    PayPal cuts CEO Dan Schulman’s pay 32% to $22 Million

    PayPal Holdings Inc. cut outgoing Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman’s pay by 32% for last year.

  • Apr 14, 2023 05:23 AM IST

    At 43.5°C, Odisha records highest temperature in April so far

    “Baripada recorded 43.5°C, which is the highest temperature recorded in the state, this month. We have issued warning particularly for April 14 and 15. Hot weather conditions in Odisha may continue for the next 3 days. Due to this, we have advised the citizens to take precautionary measures,” Umashankar Mishra, Senior Scientist, IMD told news agency ANI on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

How UP Police planned ‘Operation Jhansi’ to corner Atiq Ahmed's son

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 06:21 AM IST

UP Police shot dead the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Asad, who is wanted in a high-profile murder case, during a gun battle in Jhansi district.

Police personnel at the site of the encounter in which jailed mafia Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed by the UP STF in Jhansi on Thursday, (PTI)
ByAniruddha Dhar
Close Story

UP CM's 'mitti me mila dunga...' remark trends after Atiq's son killed in police

india news
Published on Apr 14, 2023 05:35 AM IST

Several users made a hashtag of Adityanath's statement on Twitter as they tweeted about the alleged encounter in Jhansi.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)
PTI |
Close Story

LIVE: At 43.5°C, Odisha records highest temperature in April so far

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 06:39 AM IST

Breaking news April 14, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

No punitive action against Margadarsi, HC tells Andhra CID

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 12:58 AM IST

The Telangana HC on Thursday directed the Andhra CID not to take punitive action against 15 employees of the Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited.

Telangana HC directs Andhra CID not to take punitive action against Margadarsi employees. (Shutterstock)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Kerala HC dismisses bail plea of Vijayan’s ex-secretary

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Bail plea of CM’s former secretary M Sivasankar in money-laundering case related to the alleged corruption in Life Mission project has been rejected.

Kerala HC rejects CM’s former secretary’s bail plea in money laundering case. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Three die due to consumption of adulterated toddy

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 01:00 AM IST

In the last two days, two people died and at least 20 fell sick after consuming spurious toddy in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district.

Spurious toddy consumption kills two in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar. (Represntational image)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

India’s tallest Ambedkar statue set for inauguration today

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 05:38 AM IST

The iconic structure of Ambedkar is claimed to be the tallest statue in the country ever built for the ‘architect of Indian Constitution’.

Telangana chief minister KCR to unveil Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue on Friday. (HTfile)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Former CM’s kin calls for medical board to monitor health

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Former Kerala CM’s brother approached health minister Veena George urging to form a medical board to monitor health of the former CM who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru for last two months.

Former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy’s brother requests for a new medical borad to monitor health of former CM. (HTArchives)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Centre rejects charge of targeted attacks against Christians

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 04:58 AM IST

Indian government has denied allegations of targeted attacks against Christians, stating that less than a third of the incidents alleged were true.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that less than a third of the incidents alleged by some Christian organisations and individuals were found to be true. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand
Close Story

No political conspiracy behind knife attack on Jagan in 2018, says NIA

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 12:44 AM IST

NIA on Thursday rules out any conspiracy behind the knife attack on Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018.

NIA rules out any conspiracy behind knife attack on Andhra CM in 2018. (AP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Supreme Court sets aside HC order for CBI probe in MoS convoy attack in Bengal

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Calcutta HC order for a probe by CBI into an alleged attack on a convoy of Union minister of state for home Nisith Pramanik in West Bengal in February.

MoS Nisith Pramanik’s convoy was attacked in Cooch Behar on February 25. (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story

Pawar meets Kharge, Gandhi as efforts to unite Opposition gain pace

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 12:40 AM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Thursday and pledged to take forward the process of opposition unity.

KC Venugopal, Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

India builds infra near LAC to counter China’s model villages

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 05:38 AM IST

Arunachal Pradesh government is actively considering promoting tours to the World War II planes’ crash sites in the state along China border, the people said.

India is developing border villages in Arunachal Pradesh as tourist hubs through a civil-military partnership as an answer to China’s so-called model villages or xiaokang close to the line of actual control (LAC), people familiar with the development said. (ANI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, Kibithoo (arunachal Pradesh)
Close Story

Defence ministry refuses nod to prosecute 30 armymen over Nagaland killings

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The defence ministry has refused to accord sanction to prosecute 30 army personnel who were allegedly involved in a botched counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland’s Mon district in 2021 that led to the killing of 13 civilians, according to the state police.

HT Image
ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Close Story

Opposition unity unlikely to hamper 2024 election prospects: BJP

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The BJP on Thursday dismissed the opposition’s bid to stall the party’s electoral juggernaut as futile and unavailing, as several different parties are attempting to build a coalition against it ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Opposition parties are trying to form a common platform to unite against the BJP.
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out