Home / India News / Breaking news: Mexico accepts first group of refugees from Afghanistan
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news: Mexico accepts first group of refugees from Afghanistan

Breaking News Updates August 25, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 07:50 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 25, 2021 07:46 AM IST

    Chidambaram in Goa today on 2-day visit, his 1st as AICC poll observer for state

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was recently appointed as senior election observer for Goa, will vsit the state for two days starting Wednesday. He will meet party leaders of North and South Goa during his stay there. Read more

  • AUG 25, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    Maharashtra records 27 new cases of Delta Plus variant; tally climbs to 103

    The cases of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra have climbed to 103 after 27 more infections were reported, the state health department said on Tuesday. The health department added that six cases each were detected in Gadchiroli and Amravati, five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik and one in Bhandara district.

  • AUG 25, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh to kick-off 2 day mega Covid vaccination drive from today

    The Madhya Pradesh government will on Wednesday begin a two-day mega vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) called the “MP Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2” drive , focusing on covering those people whose second dose is due. Read more

  • AUG 25, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    Taliban's actions to be monitored, says US Prez Joe Biden

    United States President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the Taliban's actions will be monitored and the G7 leaders, EU, NATO and United Nations would respond to the terror group's behaviour accordingly.


    "G7 leaders, EU, NATO, United Nations have agreed to stand united in our approach to the Taliban. We'll judge them (Taliban) by their actions and we'll stay in close coordination on any steps that we take moving forward in response to Taliban behaviour," Biden said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s removal from the bank’s board triggered a political slugfest in West Bengal on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s removal from the bank’s board triggered a political slugfest in West Bengal on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
india news

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari removed from chairman’s post in Bengal cooperative bank

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 07:49 AM IST
In June, the West Bengal government started probing the operations of several cooperative banks in which Adhikari is a member of the managing boards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This will be Chidambaram’s first visit to Goa after he was given charge of the observer post in early August.(PTI file photo)
This will be Chidambaram’s first visit to Goa after he was given charge of the observer post in early August.(PTI file photo)
india news

Chidambaram in Goa today on 2-day visit, his 1st as AICC poll observer for state

Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Issuing a statement last week, Congress Committee (GPCC) vice president (Organisation) M K Sheikh said that Chidambaram will hold an interaction with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office bearers, district and block presidents and will take inputs to chalk out strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was taken after a meeting of the state's core committee on the Covid-19 pandemic situation chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani.(ANI Photo)
The decision was taken after a meeting of the state's core committee on the Covid-19 pandemic situation chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani.(ANI Photo)
india news

Gujarat relaxes Covid-19 curbs for Janmashtami, Ganesh festivals. Check details

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The Gujarat government has asked the people of the state to mandatorily follow social distancing norms while celebrating both the festivals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP said the protest is being organised on the call of party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.(PTI File Photo)
AAP said the protest is being organised on the call of party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Alleging corruption in Uttar Pradesh govt, AAP to hold protest today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 06:43 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has accused Uttar Pradesh's minister for Jal Shakti Mahendra Singh of giving contract worth crores of rupees to a rejected company and procuring water supply at 40 per cent higher rate. The BJP has rejected all the allegations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
india news

Breaking news: Taliban's actions to be monitored, says US Prez Joe Biden

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Breaking News Updates August 25, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Darjeeling 'toy trains', formally known as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR). (File Photo)
Darjeeling 'toy trains', formally known as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR). (File Photo)
india news

Darjeeling 'toy trains' to be back on track from today after more than a year

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 05:51 AM IST
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway was closed down on March 22 last year in view of the pandemic. The trains are preparing to get back on track now after nearly one and a half years, just ahead of Durga Puja in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security forces in Kashmir have new information that Sameer Dar is currently moving around with another Pakistani terrorist, Zahid Tiger, and that they both carry US M-4 assault rifles.
Security forces in Kashmir have new information that Sameer Dar is currently moving around with another Pakistani terrorist, Zahid Tiger, and that they both carry US M-4 assault rifles.
india news

Key Pulwama conspirator Sameer Dar, thought to be killed, is alive: Fresh intel

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 02:56 AM IST
  • The operation was the result of a coordinated strike by the counter-insurgency Victor Force, headed by Major General Rashim Bali, in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of Pulwama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the cumulative rainfall continues to be in the normal range, there have been periods of prolonged dry patches.
Although the cumulative rainfall continues to be in the normal range, there have been periods of prolonged dry patches.
india news

Monsoon normal for now, despite a ‘break’

By Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 02:21 AM IST
  • The June-September period is considered as the monsoon in India. Cumulative monsoon rainfall as of 8:30 AM on August 21 was 5.07% less than the Long Period Average or LPA, according to the gridded rainfall dataset of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school is named after Jamal al-Din al-Afghani, an important political activist and Islamic ideologist of the country.(AP)
The school is named after Jamal al-Din al-Afghani, an important political activist and Islamic ideologist of the country.(AP)
india news

Uncertainty clouds the Afghan School

By Sadia Akhtar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:47 AM IST
  • Zubaida Masoodi, 22, who completed Class 12 this year, said she and many others were yet to receive a certificate of school completion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS external affairs V Muraleedharan, BJP leader Sardar RP Singh receive copies of Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, at Terminal 3, IGI airport in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS external affairs V Muraleedharan, BJP leader Sardar RP Singh receive copies of Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, at Terminal 3, IGI airport in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)
india news

25 Indians among 78 more evacuated from Afghanistan

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:28 AM IST
  • The group was received at New Delhi airport by Union minister Hardeep Puri and minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the investigation was pending 76 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA) and the trial was pending in 34 cases.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the investigation was pending 76 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA) and the trial was pending in 34 cases.
india news

Report recommends SC panel to monitor cases against lawmakers

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • The recommendation, part of the report filed in a public interest litigation that sought fast-tracking criminal cases pending against lawmakers, will be taken up by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The candidate could join a club of mRNA-based vaccines currently consisting of just two American vaccines – by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc – both of which have the highest efficacy among those currently being administered globally.
The candidate could join a club of mRNA-based vaccines currently consisting of just two American vaccines – by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc – both of which have the highest efficacy among those currently being administered globally.
india news

Gennova’s m RNA vaccine gets clearance for Phase 2/3 clinical trials

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • The company began Phase 1 trial in April. HGCO19’s development is being supported by central government’s Department of Biotechnology-Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (DBT-BIRAC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry gestures as he poses during a photo opportunity with Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy on July 23. (AP)
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry gestures as he poses during a photo opportunity with Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy on July 23. (AP)
india news

US climate envoy John Kerry may visit India in Sept

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav had a telecon with Kerry on Tuesday to discuss the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, Singh Deo and Baghel, who arrived in Delhi for the meeting separately, reached Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence just short of 11am.(ANI)
On Tuesday, Singh Deo and Baghel, who arrived in Delhi for the meeting separately, reached Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence just short of 11am.(ANI)
india news

Chhattisgarh top leaders call on Rahul Gandhi amid friction

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:54 AM IST
  • The meeting comes at least two months after the Chhattisgarh Congress government passed the two-and-a-half year mark on June 17 and the party in the state is waiting with baited breath for a resolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukul Roy after joining TMC in Kolkata on June 11. (PTI)
Mukul Roy after joining TMC in Kolkata on June 11. (PTI)
india news

Appointment of Mukul Roy as PAC head violates convention, BJP MLA tells HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Mukul Roy, who left the BJP and returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on June 11, was appointed PAC chairman by speaker Biman Banerjee on July 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.