Home / India News / Breaking news: At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
Live

Breaking news: At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 07, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    8 women officers among first-timers posted as SHOs by Delhi Police

    Eight women officers among 44 first-timers posted as SHOs. A total of 55 people have been named as SHOs in the latest transfer/posting order issued: Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police

  • Oct 07, 2021 05:56 AM IST

    15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

    At least 15 people killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan's Harnai, reports AFP quoting officials. The earthquake, measuring 6.0 on Richter scale, occurred at 3:30am today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Modi completes 2 decades in public office, BJP to hold day-long events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Close Story
india news

Mamata Banerjee, 2 other Trinamool Congress MLAs to take oath today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a function ahead of the Durga puja festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a function ahead of the Durga puja festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking news: At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
india news

Aryan Khan's NCB custody ends today, will seek bail in drugs case

Aryan Khan, arrested in drugs case, being escorted at the NCB office after a medical check-up, in Mumbai on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Aryan Khan, arrested in drugs case, being escorted at the NCB office after a medical check-up, in Mumbai on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out