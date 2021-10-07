Breaking news: At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
Oct 07, 2021 06:22 AM IST
8 women officers among first-timers posted as SHOs by Delhi Police
Eight women officers among 44 first-timers posted as SHOs. A total of 55 people have been named as SHOs in the latest transfer/posting order issued: Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police
Oct 07, 2021 05:56 AM IST
15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
At least 15 people killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan's Harnai, reports AFP quoting officials. The earthquake, measuring 6.0 on Richter scale, occurred at 3:30am today.