Breaking news: China sees major rise in daily Covid-19 cases with 92 new patients
Live

Breaking news: China sees major rise in daily Covid-19 cases with 92 new patients

Breaking News Updates September 14, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:13 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 14, 2021 07:13 AM IST

    China 's daily Covid-19 cases rise to 92

    China records 92 new Covid-19 cases, up from 49 on September 12. No new death reported.

  • SEP 14, 2021 06:26 AM IST

    UK PM Boris Johnson's mother passes away: Report

    Charlotte Johnson Wahl has passed away at 79, according to a report in the Telegraph. She passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, quoting a statement from the family.

  • SEP 14, 2021 05:58 AM IST

    Australia's Victoria registers fall in new Covid-19 cases

    Australia's Victoria reports 445 new Covid-19 cases as against the year's high of 473 from Monday. Death toll rises by two.

On April 15, the court had allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at&nbsp;Nizamuddin&nbsp;Markaz during Ramzan, saying there is no direction in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification to close down places of worship.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
On April 15, the court had allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan, saying there is no direction in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification to close down places of worship.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
india news

Nizamuddin Markaz case has cross border implications: Centre to Delhi HC

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:02 AM IST
The court issued notice on an application filed by a member of the Managing Committee of the markaz in question for his impleadment and allowed the Waqf Board to file its reply to the Centre's affidavit and posted the matter for next hearing on November 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the reasons behind celebrating this day is to prevent the increasing trend of the English language in the nation and the neglect of Hindi.(WikiMedia Commons)
One of the reasons behind celebrating this day is to prevent the increasing trend of the English language in the nation and the neglect of Hindi.(WikiMedia Commons)
india news

Hindi Diwas 2021: Know its history and significance

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 06:19 AM IST
  • Hindi Diwas 2021: Many schools and colleges organise various literary and cultural programmes, as well as competitions to showcase the importance of the day and raise awareness about the language.
READ FULL STORY
Close
india news

Breaking news: China sees major rise in daily Covid cases with 92 new patients

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 14, 2021:
READ FULL STORY
Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in Ayodhya (twitter.com/msisodia)
Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in Ayodhya (twitter.com/msisodia)
india news

AAP's ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ayodhya today; Sisodia, Sanjay Singh to lead charge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The two leaders arrived in the temple town on Monday, and paid obeisance to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the PMO, the university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who was a freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer.(ANI Photo)
According to the PMO, the university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who was a freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to lay foundation of university named after Jat king in Aligarh today

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 06:20 AM IST
  • PM Modi will address a gathering and then visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SC was called upon to decide the validity of Section 54(3) of the Act, which contained a provision for refund of unutilised input tax credit where the rate of tax on inputs is higher than the rate of tax on output supplies.(HT File)
The SC was called upon to decide the validity of Section 54(3) of the Act, which contained a provision for refund of unutilised input tax credit where the rate of tax on inputs is higher than the rate of tax on output supplies.(HT File)
india news

Fiscal policy not courts’ call: SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:02 AM IST
  • SC says any such order ‘would constitute an impermissible judicial encroachment’
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry gestures as he speaks during the launch of Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) as part of the US-India Agenda 2030 partnership, in New Delhi(AFP)
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry gestures as he speaks during the launch of Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) as part of the US-India Agenda 2030 partnership, in New Delhi(AFP)
india news

Cheapest to build a solar farm in India, says Kerry

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 03:50 AM IST
  • Kerry also lauded India’s leadership on pushing ahead with clean energy and targeting 450GW of renewable energy by 2030.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s inability to shift a large part of its workforce from agriculture to non-agricultural work, especially manufacturing, is considered one of the biggest failures of its economic policy.(HT File)
India’s inability to shift a large part of its workforce from agriculture to non-agricultural work, especially manufacturing, is considered one of the biggest failures of its economic policy.(HT File)
india news

Farmers earned 27 a day from cultivation in 2018-19

By Roshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:54 AM IST
  • Agriculture is considered to be the employment of last resort in India. This became apparent during the lockdown last year, when share of agricultural employment increased for the first time in India. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Exam officials screen NEET aspirants wait at the examination centre, at Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
Exam officials screen NEET aspirants wait at the examination centre, at Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
india news

TN adopts bill to scrap NEET, Centre objects

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/ Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:11 AM IST
  • The bill, the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act 2021 was passed by a voice vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court’s decision came after the Mamata Banerjee-led government cast aspersions on the members of the committee formed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on whose recommendations the high court ordered the probe.(HT File)
The court’s decision came after the Mamata Banerjee-led government cast aspersions on the members of the committee formed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on whose recommendations the high court ordered the probe.(HT File)
india news

SC to hear govt plea against Calcutta HC order on Bengal poll violence

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:29 AM IST
  • The state’s counsel also alleged “bias” by two other members in the committee – Atif Rashid, vice chairman of National Minorities Commission and Rajulben Desai, a member of National Commission for Women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on September 3. (PTI)
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on September 3. (PTI)
india news

Punjab elections: Shiromani Akali Dal releases list of 64 candidates

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced its candidates for 64 assembly seats for the upcoming polls in Punjab
READ FULL STORY
Close
The grenades were handed over to the Central Reserve Police forces Bomb Disposal squad and state police for disposal adhering to safety protocols and SOP.(HT File)
The grenades were handed over to the Central Reserve Police forces Bomb Disposal squad and state police for disposal adhering to safety protocols and SOP.(HT File)
india news

CRPF recovers 6 Chinese hand grenades in J&K

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • The grenades, however, were old and were hidden in a bag filled with sand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Narayan Rane addresses a press conference at his residence at Juhu in Mumbai on August 25. (PTI)
Union minister Narayan Rane addresses a press conference at his residence at Juhu in Mumbai on August 25. (PTI)
india news

Comment against Uddhav Thackeray: Narayan Rane appears before Raigad police

PTI | , Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on August 25 for a comment about “slapping” Uddhav Thackeray. He was granted bail hours later by the court at Mahad
READ FULL STORY
Close
UNHRC chief Michelle Bachelet was making her opening statement at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. (Archive)
UNHRC chief Michelle Bachelet was making her opening statement at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. (Archive)
india news

J&K curbs may violate human rights; use of UAPA worrying, says UNHRC chief

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:34 AM IST
In the past, India has described such criticism as interference in the country’s internal matters based on inadequate understanding of the ground situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency had taken over the probe in the matter in November last year against 16 accused on the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court.(Mint Print)
The agency had taken over the probe in the matter in November last year against 16 accused on the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court.(Mint Print)
india news

CBI files 4 more charge sheets in case of derogatory posts on judges

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • CBI spokesperson said that after taking over the probe, CBI had got the posts removed from the social media platforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
