Breaking news: China sees major rise in daily Covid-19 cases with 92 new patients
SEP 14, 2021 07:13 AM IST
China 's daily Covid-19 cases rise to 92
China records 92 new Covid-19 cases, up from 49 on September 12. No new death reported.
SEP 14, 2021 06:26 AM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson's mother passes away: Report
Charlotte Johnson Wahl has passed away at 79, according to a report in the Telegraph. She passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, quoting a statement from the family.
SEP 14, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Australia's Victoria registers fall in new Covid-19 cases
Australia's Victoria reports 445 new Covid-19 cases as against the year's high of 473 from Monday. Death toll rises by two.
Nizamuddin Markaz case has cross border implications: Centre to Delhi HC
Hindi Diwas 2021: Know its history and significance
- Hindi Diwas 2021: Many schools and colleges organise various literary and cultural programmes, as well as competitions to showcase the importance of the day and raise awareness about the language.
AAP's ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ayodhya today; Sisodia, Sanjay Singh to lead charge
PM Modi to lay foundation of university named after Jat king in Aligarh today
- PM Modi will address a gathering and then visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.
Fiscal policy not courts’ call: SC
- SC says any such order ‘would constitute an impermissible judicial encroachment’
Cheapest to build a solar farm in India, says Kerry
- Kerry also lauded India’s leadership on pushing ahead with clean energy and targeting 450GW of renewable energy by 2030.
Farmers earned ₹27 a day from cultivation in 2018-19
- Agriculture is considered to be the employment of last resort in India. This became apparent during the lockdown last year, when share of agricultural employment increased for the first time in India.
TN adopts bill to scrap NEET, Centre objects
- The bill, the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act 2021 was passed by a voice vote.
SC to hear govt plea against Calcutta HC order on Bengal poll violence
- The state’s counsel also alleged “bias” by two other members in the committee – Atif Rashid, vice chairman of National Minorities Commission and Rajulben Desai, a member of National Commission for Women.
Punjab elections: Shiromani Akali Dal releases list of 64 candidates
CRPF recovers 6 Chinese hand grenades in J&K
- The grenades, however, were old and were hidden in a bag filled with sand.
Comment against Uddhav Thackeray: Narayan Rane appears before Raigad police
J&K curbs may violate human rights; use of UAPA worrying, says UNHRC chief
CBI files 4 more charge sheets in case of derogatory posts on judges
- CBI spokesperson said that after taking over the probe, CBI had got the posts removed from the social media platforms