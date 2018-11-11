BSF officer killed in Chhattisgarh had met son only once

Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector Mahender Singh Gurjar, who was killed in multiple IED blasts reportedly triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh today, has a seven-month-old son who he met only during his visit home six months back after his birth.

As the news of Gurjar’s death reached his house in Dumaria village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, his father Samundar Singh fell unconscious. His wife, brother and sister were sent for. A large number of villagers gathered at the house.

Gurjar’s wife Rajvati Devi, and 7-month-old son, Iwan currently stay in a rented accommodation in Jaipur with Gurjar’s brother and sister, who are preparing for competitive examinations. Gurjar, who joined the BSF in 2013, was the eldest among three brother and three sisters.

Posted in Chhatisgarh’s Kanker, Gurjar, 28, was seriously injured when Maoists reportedly triggered six IED blasts in the district, a day ahead of polling in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly election 2018. The blasts took place at around 8.30 am when a BSF team was on routine area domination in Koliyabeda area, under Antahgarh assembly constituency, one of the 18 seats where polling will be held tomorrow.

According to Kanker superintendent of police KL Dhruve, Gurjar was rushed to a hospital after he sustaining splinter and bullet injuries but declared dead by doctors.

Bharatpur district collector Sandesh Nayak said Gurjar’s mortal remains will be cremated on Monday with full state honours in his home village.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 19:01 IST