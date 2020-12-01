e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BSF officer killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Rajouri

BSF officer killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Rajouri

Indian troops retaliated effectively, said the officials

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:23 IST
HT correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Jammu
SI Paotinsat Guite of 59 Battalion of the BSF.
SI Paotinsat Guite of 59 Battalion of the BSF.(Sourced)
         

A BSF officer was killed in Pakistan firing along the LoC in Rajouri district on Tuesday morning. BSF IG NS Jamwal said, “On Tuesday, Pakistan Army restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector on the Line of Control in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite who was deployed at FDL of BSF attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also saving many of his colleagues. Martyred SI P Guite displayed the highest degree of dedication and devotion to duty and laid down his life in the line of duty.

Jamwal stated that martyred Guite was a gallant and sincere borderman. “The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he said.

Border Security Force has retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. “The martyrdom of the Border man will not go in vain. Border Security Force salutes the braveheart on BSF Raising Day,” he said.

The mortal remains of the martyr will be sent by air to Imphal and then to his native place Maphoukuki Post- Lamlong in Manipur, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours.

“In this hour of grief, BSF stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of martyr,” said the IG.

tags
top news
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In