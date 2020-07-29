e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan

BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan

In a statement, Mayawati had called the merger of six of her party MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan as “unconstitutional”.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 11:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: BSP Supremo Mayawati
File photo: BSP Supremo Mayawati(ANI)
         

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday filed a writ petition in Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six of its MLAs with the Congress party in state.

In a statement, the BSP chief called the merger of her MLAs with the Congress “unconstitutional”. The BSP had announced on Tuesday, it will move the Rajasthan high court against the merger. Mayawati said the BSP had extended an “unconditional” support to Congress to keep “communal forces” at bay after the 2018 assembly elections.

She alleged that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot merged the MLAs with the Congress out of “malicious intent”.

Also read: Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session

“In Rajasthan, after elections results, the BSP gave unconditional support of all its six MLAs to Congress. Unfortunately, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage the BSP, merged them with Congress in an unconstitutional. He did the same even in his last tenure,” Mayawati said on Tuesday. She said the party is willing to even move the Supreme Court if the need arises.

“The BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court,” Mayawati said.

tags
top news
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan
BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.53 million, recovery rate at 64.5%
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.53 million, recovery rate at 64.5%
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In