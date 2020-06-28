‘Bye dad, bye all,’ says Hyd patient in viral video minutes before his death

india

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:37 IST

A 26-year-old resident, minutes before his death due to Covid-19, had sent a video recording to his father saying he was feeling breathless as the doctors had allegedly removed the ventilator support.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, went viral on social media on Sunday.

“They have removed ventilator and have not been responding to my plea for the last three hours to provide oxygen support. My heart has stopped and only lungs are working, but I am unable to breathe, daddy. Bye daddy. Bye all, bye daddy,” the man said in the short video selfie, which he had sent to his father from his bed at the Government Chest Hospital in Erragadda of Hyderabad.

Chest hospital superintendent Mahboob Khan, however, denied the allegation that the ventilator was removed. “The ventilator support was very much there, but the patient was in such a critical stage that he could not feel the oxygen supply,” he said.

His father said minutes after sending the video, his son had died and his last rites were performed on Saturday. “My son was suffering from high fever on June 24. After trying for admission in a few hospitals, he was finally admitted to the Chest Hospital on June 24, where he died on June 26,” the father, of Jawaharnagar on the city outskirts, said.

Khan said the man had died of sudden heart collapse. “We have come across such cases in the last few days. Usually, aged people die because of the collapse of the lungs infected by Covid-19. We are seeing a new phenomenon of people in the age group of 25-40 years succumbing because of viral infection in the heart. They are provided oxygen, but they feel it insufficient,” he said.

He said the doctors had done their best to save the man, but he was already in a critical condition at the time of admission. “There was no fault on part of the doctors at all,” the hospital superintendent said.