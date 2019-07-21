Camp to assist Muslims on how to procure firearms

Muslims and people belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) will be apprised about the right to self-defense, and how to apply for a firearm licence, at a camp in Lucknow on July 26, prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said at a press conference here on Saturday.

“The camp becomes all the more necessary in the light of the recent mob lynchings in different parts of the country and the Sonbhadra massacre...,” said senior lawyer Mahmood Pracha, who has been invited to oversee the camp. “The purpose of the camp is to assist people on how to complete the necessary formalities required for procuring a firearm licence,” said Jawad. The camp will be held inside the historic Bada Imambara in Old Lucknow.

Pracha, who was present at the press conference, said the Sonbhadra incident would not have occurred if those killed also had legal firearms to defend themselves. “Sonbhadra is a glaring example of this inequality and discrimination in granting firearms licences by our system. While the oppressors or influential class can easily obtain weapons licence, the underprivileged section like the tribals in the Sonbhadra case, don’t even know how to apply for one,” said Pracha, adding that this was precisely the objective of the camp.

After Lucknow, Kolkata would be next place where a camp would be held and very soon similar camps would be held all over the country, he said.

