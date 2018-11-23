Can have two days exclusively for women in Sabarimala, Kerala govt tells HC

The Kerala government on Friday told the high court that two days can be kept exclusively for women devotees to pray at Sabarimala, so as to implement the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages into the hilltop shrine.

The government made the suggestion as the court heard a plea of four women seeking security while trekking to the temple. Earlier at least 18 women had tried to enter Sabarimala after the Supreme Court’s September 28 verdict, but had been foiled by devotees protesting breach of the traditions of the temple where the deity is in celibate state.

In their plea, the four women said that they were forced to seek security as some political outfits have publicly announced their plans to prevent entry of women of productive age. The petitioners said after the apex court 28 verdict, they were observing the mandatory fast but could not fulfill their desire for ‘darshan’ due to the volatile situation at the hilltop.

When the court sought its opinion, the government said specific dates can be allotted to women after consultation with the Travancore Devasom Board which runs the temple. Earlier in the all-party meet also before the the temple’s annual three-month-long pilgrimage season began, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had mooted such an idea but it was rejected by both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, which are backing the devotees.

The court will take up the women’s plea again on November 28.

