Cases surge in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal; over 800 fatalities so far: Covid-19 state tally

india

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:08 IST

While Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat continue to witness a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are also struggling with a surge in infections.

Uttar Pradesh recently overtook Rajasthan as the fifth worst-hit state in the country and has reported over 13,600 cases till date. In West Bengal, the Covid-19 tally recently breached the 10,000-mark and now stands at 11,494. Together, the two states account for nearly 900 Covid-19 fatalities in the country.

Also read: 1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses

With 343,091 coronavirus cases, India’s is the fourth worst-hit country in the world. While 180,012 people have recovered from the deadly contagion across the country, India’s death toll stands nears 10,000 with 9,900 fatalities till death.

Here’s a look at the statewise numbers

Worst-hit states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 110,744 on Tuesday. As many as 4,128 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 56,049 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 46,504 in the southern state. Four hundred and seventy-nine people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 25,344 people have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 42,829 on Tuesday, 16,427 patients have recovered here while 1,400 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 24,055 on Tuesday. The state has seen 16,664 people recover from coronavirus while 1,505 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has reported 13,615 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 8,268 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 399.

States with rising numbers

Madhya Pradesh saw its Covid-19 tally jump to 10,935 on Tuesday while in Rajasthan Covid-19 cases have increased to 12,981.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have zoomed beyond the 11,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 6,650 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,456 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported 7,213 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana has 5,193 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 5,200-mark. Haryana have sen more than 7,700 Covid-19 cases. In Odisha, cases stand at 4,055 while Assam has reported 4,158 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 3,000-mark.

States with less than 3,000 cases

States and Union territories where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500, include Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Manipur, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.