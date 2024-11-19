Cash-for-vote row: Rahul Gandhi takes 'tempo' dig at PM; BJP calls allegation 'baseless'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted to the alleged Maharashtra cash-for-vote scandal involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde with a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying who looted the public's money and sent "you in the tempo". Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference.(ANI file photo)

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) members, led by Hitendra Thakur, today claimed that Tawde arrived at a hotel to hand over ₹5 crore to a BJP candidate in Maharashtra.

"Modiji, from whose SAFE did these 5 crores come? Who looted the public's money and sent you in the tempo?" Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

In the run-up to the 2024 general election, PM Modi had attacked the Congress, saying it was silent on crony capitalism because tempo-loads of money had reached the party. Rahul Gandhi then said that the prime minister was speaking with personal experience.

Thakur claimed he received the information about the alleged money exchange from BJP leaders.

"Some BJP leaders informed me that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde is coming to Virar to disburse ₹5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a trivial task. But I saw him here. I urge the Election Commission to take action against him and the BJP," he said.

Tawde, however, refuted the allegation. He said he was ready for a probe by the Election Commission.

"A meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. (We were discussing) the Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how voting machines will be sealed, and how to proceed if an objection has to be made. I went there to tell them about it. The party workers (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Appa Thakur and Kshitij, thought we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and the police inquire, let them get CCTV footage. I have been at the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, and the entire party knows me...Still, the Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation," he said.

The deputy commissioner of police, Vasai, Pournima Chougule, said they have registered two FIRs in connection with the row.

"BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi workers were present on different floors here. Some amount of money and a few diaries have been recovered from here. Two FIRs have been registered, and a third FIR is also being lodged for holding a press conference illegally. The situation is under control," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called the allegation baseless.

"In Maharashtra, a baseless allegation has been made as a last attempt by the MVA…Vinod Tawde is our national secretary and is looking after several functions of the party... The candidate of the (Nalasopara) constituency asked him to attend the meeting. He was passing nearby, so he agreed... Such meetings are done to instruct the party workers regarding the polling process... We insist that the CCTV of the hotel and the nearby areas be checked... Rs. 5 crores cannot be brought in a pocket. It would be visible if someone were carrying it... They should show proof and not make baseless allegations," he said.

