CEC Gyanesh Kumar reviews poll preps in Assam; new EVM features to improve voter experience

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday said the Election Commission has been in Assam for the past two days to review poll preparedness ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections, while announcing a series of voter-centric measures designed to streamline the voting process. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with a first time voter ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections, in Guwahati. (PTI)

He outlined the structure of Assam's 126 Assembly constituencies, noting that 98 are classified as General seats, 19 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 9 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). This reflects the state's diverse demographic and electoral composition, which requires tailored logistical planning.

Also read: Worried about 'wife's future', ex-ISRO employee strangles her to death in Bengaluru

The Chief Election Commissioner placed special emphasis on the recently concluded Special Revision (SR) of the state's electoral rolls, reiterating that the primary and unwavering objective of this intensive exercise was to meticulously ensure that absolutely no eligible voter faced exclusion from the rolls, while simultaneously preventing the inclusion of any ineligible person, thereby safeguarding the foundational integrity of the entire electoral framework.

During the Special Revision process, the draft electoral roll recorded 2.52 crore voters. After meticulous verification, claims verification, and necessary deletions or additions, the final electoral roll now comprises 2.49 crore electors, poised to shape Assam's political future.

Also read: 'Yes, this is AI': Macron shares 'photo' with PM Modi with a note on friendship

Addressing the media on poll preparedness review in Assam, the Chief Election Commissioner elaborated on significant technological upgrades coming to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating categorically that this time around, coloured photos of all contesting candidates will be prominently displayed, complemented by their names and serial numbers presented in significantly larger fonts to facilitate easier identification and selection, particularly benefiting senior citizens, voters with visual impairments and first-time participants.

"This time, coloured photos of candidates will be displayed on EVMs, and their names and serial numbers will be displayed in larger fonts. We have also set a limit of 1,200 voters per polling centre. For the first time, voters in Assam will be able to keep their mobile phones at the entry point of the voting centre," he said.

Also read: PM Modi to speak at opening ceremony of India AI Impact Summit at 10:25am tomorrow

Meanwhile, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a detailed and comprehensive review meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday to assess poll preparedness for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly Elections in Assam.

On the first day of the two-day review visit, the Election Commission of India (ECI) met representatives of recognised national and state political parties and sought their suggestions, feedback, and recommendations on the seamless conduct of elections across the state, according to an official release.

The political parties that attended the meeting included the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

The Commission interacted with each of the political parties, giving them an opportunity to present their views, concerns and suggestions to ensure that the forthcoming elections in the State are held in a transparent and impartial manner.

Assam is scheduled to head to the polls in the first half of 2026. (ANI)