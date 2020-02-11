e-paper
India News / Celebrations erupt at AAP office as early trends show party in the lead

Celebrations erupt at AAP office as early trends show party in the lead

Delhi Election Result 2020: The headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-outs of Kejriwal were placed in different parts of the party office.

Feb 11, 2020
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters here as early vote-counting trends for the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday showed a comfortable victory for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

“We knew it. We have changed the politics of this country. Now it is Delhi, next is India,” said Sanjeev Singh, a party volunteer from Hari Nagar.

Another volunteer Fareen Khan said, “We hope we get such a clear majority that a message goes out that doing Hindu-Muslim politics will not work anymore.” The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 26 seats while the BJP is leading in 14 seats, according to early trends by the Election Commission.

According to the EC’s website, AAP convenor Kejriwal is leading in his New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal reached the party office as the counting of votes got underway.

Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday.

