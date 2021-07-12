Central teams rushed to states reporting spike in Covid cases: Union minister

Central teams have been rushed to the states and Union territories (UTs) that are reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases, newly-appointed Union minister of state for health and family welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Monday.

Speaking to news agency ANI regarding the rise in cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the central teams are “working on the ground”. “We are continuously monitoring the situation, taking feedback from state governments regularly,” the recently inducted cabinet minister was quoted as saying.

Bharati Pravin Pawar also said that the central government will take more steps to check the spread of Covid-19, and that the Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya is conducting meetings on a daily basis to take stock of the situation across the country. “He had meetings yesterday as well,” Dr Pawar told ANI.

She added that the central ruling dispensation has given guidelines on containing the virus spread, which all state governments must follow. She also appealed to people to wear masks and avoid crowded places, ANI reported.

Maharashtra and Kerala, along with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, are accounting for the maximum number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in India, according to the health ministry. Maharashtra reported 8,535 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, thereby taking the overall tally of the state to 6,157,799; while Kerala recorded 12,220 fresh cases on the same day after which the state’s cumulative tally reached 3,065,336.

Among the other three southern states, with 2,775 daily case count on Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded the maximum number of new Covid-19 cases. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh reported 2,665 new cases on Sunday and Karnataka reported 1,978 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, following a meeting on Saturday chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, a statement by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) directed all states and UTs to follow the “five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate” along with Covid-19-appropriate behaviour to contain the virus spread.