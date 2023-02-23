Centre asks states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for Class 1 admission

New Delhi The Union ministry of education has directed all states and Union territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Ludhiana, India – March 08, 2020: Students playing in corridor in absence of playground at government primary school Number 5, College Road in Ludhiana on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The foundational stage, according to NEP-2020, consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education followed by Classes 1 and 2.

“The ministry has directed state governments and UT administrations to align their age to admission with the policy and provide admission to class 1 at the age of six years and above,” the statement said.

NEP 2020 promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to class 2, it said. “This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centers,” the statement added.

Last year, the Supreme Court observed that children should not be sent to schools at a very young age keeping in mind their psychological and mental health.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha in March 2022, the ministry had said that there are wide variations in the age criteria among states when it comes to admission to Class 1, and many states and UTs allow Class 1 admission for children who have not completed six years.

The ministry also said the most important factor at the foundational stage is the availability of qualified teachers who are especially trained in the age and developmentally appropriate curriculum and pedagogy. Therefore, it has also advised states to initiate the process of designing and running a two-year diploma in preschool education (DPSE) course in their respective jurisdiction.

“The course is expected to be designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and run or implemented through District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs) under supervision and hold of SCERTs,” the statement stated.