HBSE class 10th and 12th board exam admit cards released at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana released admit cards for the annual examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Academic) Regular/Swayampathi February/March-2023. All the heads of the school can download the admit card from the official website at bseh.org.in by logging in with their user id and password.

Also, candidates for compartment, mark correction, additional subjects, and self-study full subjects can access the link on the board website to download their admit cards by entering their previous roll number or name, father's name, and mother's name.

In a press conference, Board President Dr. VP Yadav and Secretary Shri Krishna Kumar, H.P.S., jointly announced that starting today, the admit card for the upcoming annual examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary (Academic), Compartment, Marks Improvement, Additional Subject, and Swayampathi Complete Subject in February/March 2023 will be available on the Board's official website.

A total of 559738 applicants will appear for the examination which will be held in February or March 2023 at 1475 examination locations throughout the state. This includes 263409 senior secondary candidates and 296329 secondary candidates. Senior secondary exams will be held from February 27 to March 28, 2023, while secondary (academic) regular/self-study exams will be held from February 27 to March 25, 2023.

HBSE class 10th and 12th admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

Key in log in credintials

Download admit cards

Take print out