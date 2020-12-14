e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chandigarh bans hookah bars to contain coronavirus

Chandigarh bans hookah bars to contain coronavirus

An order issued by District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar stated that no hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars etc.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Chandigarh
         

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Chandigarh on Monday imposed a ban on the operation of hookah bars in the Union Territory from December 14 to February 11.

An order issued by District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar stated that no hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars etc.

“Under Section 144, hookah bars are banned to operate in Chandigarh with respect to their offering Hookahs to visitors from December 14, 2020, to February 11, 2021,” the order stated.

Brar had earlier mentioned that hookahs are smoked or consumed by customers through a common bowl, pipe and a hose having a mouthpiece, which is susceptible to physical mouth to mouth contact of many people, thus posing danger to human life, health and safety by becoming a cause of as well as leading to the transmission and spread of Covid-19 infection here.

Earlier the order to ban hookah bars was effective for a period of 60 days, from October 14 to December 12.

tags
top news
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
LIVE | ‘Entire country standing in solidarity with farmers,’ says Kejriwal
LIVE | ‘Entire country standing in solidarity with farmers,’ says Kejriwal
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
‘He can hurt you’: Hayden names batsman who can cause trouble for Aussies
‘He can hurt you’: Hayden names batsman who can cause trouble for Aussies
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In