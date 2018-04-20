Chandrababu Naidu begins hunger strike to demand for Andhra special status

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu began his day-long hunger strike in Amaravati on Friday to demand special status for the state.

Coinciding with his birthday, the Dharma Porata Deeksha (Struggle for Justice) against the injustice meted out to the state by the NDA government at the Centre started at 7 am and will end at 7 pm.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president’s fast comes in the wake of the day-long fast observed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 in protest against the recent logjam of the budget session of Parliament allegedly caused by the Opposition parties.

Naidu has chosen sprawling grounds in front of Acharya Nagarjuna University at Guntur for his protest. Nearly a lakh people are expected to join Naidu.

Apart from the chief minister, all his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and MLCs and other party functionaries would take part in the fasting.

Naidu said he would not celebrate his birthday on Friday to protest the betrayal of faith by the Prime Minister and demand the implementation of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

When Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, the then-Congress government at the Centre had promised to extend special status to the residual state of Andhra Pradesh for a period of five years as a result of the loss of revenue going to Hyderabad, which would remain as Telangana capital.

However, the current Modi government has cited a “technical problem” — the 14th Finance Commission did away with the special category status — but has said that it was ready to grant the monetary equivalent of a special category status to the state.

“The other day, the Prime Minister took up one-day fast to protest against stalling of Parliament, though he was responsible for the logjam. But I am going to take up the fast for the rights of the state and there is no compromise on the same,” he said.

“I appeal to all sections of people to support me in my struggle for justice. There should be debate across the country on the injustice meted out to the state,” he said.

Besides Naidu, party leaders will observe fast in their respective districts.