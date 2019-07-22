Chandrayaan 2 launch- ‘Jai Hind’, tweets BJP after Chandrayaan 2 launch; laudatory messages pouring in

Within minutes of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifting off successfully on Monday, congratulatory messages started pouring in. The lunar mission took off at 2.43 pm with millions watching live and ISRO chief and his top experts sitting glued to the screens at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh as a perfect blast off was executed in second attempt.

“Many congratulations to @ISRO and its women led team that made the ambitious moon mission #Chandrayaan2 launch a reality, bringing India closer to become the fourth country in the world to soft-land a spacecraft on the lunar surface,” Union minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also lauded the launch with “So far so good. Well done,” message on twitter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted ‘Jai Hind’ after the successful launch.

Follow live updates on Chandrayaan-2 launch

Isro chief K Sivan saluted all those involved in the project for ‘bouncing back with flying colours’ after the July 15 technical snag’.

India postponed the launch of Chandrayaan-2, roughly an hour before blast-off on July 15 after scientists detected a glitch in the launch vehicle.

The snag had occurred when the liquid propellant was being loaded into the rocket’s indigenous cryogenic upper-stage engine.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 15:37 IST