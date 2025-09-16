IMD issues orange alert in Chennai with forecast of intense rain, waterlogging | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre in Chennai issued an orange alert for the city on Tuesday, warning of heavy rainfall for the next few hours. The weather department also predicted waterlogging and traffic disruptions, as several parts of Tamil Nadu continue to witness intense rain. According to the centre’s nowcast, in place until 10 am, Chennai and more than ten districts are under an orange alert for heavy rain. (PTI file)

According to the centre’s nowcast, in place until 10 am, Chennai and more than ten districts are under an orange alert for heavy rain. These include Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukkottai, where moderate to heavy showers are expected.

On social media platform X, users shared videos of the heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rain forecast for Tamil Nadu

The weather department has predicted rainfall across Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions until September 21. Here is the day-wise forecast:

September 16: Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at one or two locations over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in isolated pockets of Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

September 17: Many places are likely to see light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms and lightning in one or two areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain may occur in isolated places including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

September 18: Light to moderate rain is likely in a few places with thunderstorms and lightning possible in one or two areas over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

September 19: A few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rain, with chances of thunderstorms and lightning in one or two locations. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, and Kancheepuram districts.

September 20 and September 21: Light to moderate rain is expected at isolated locations over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.