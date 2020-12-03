Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi, seeks priority Covid 19 vaccination for state

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:04 IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking free and on priority Covid 19 vaccination for the tribal-dominated state, a government press release stated on Wednesday.

The CM further said that the state is fully prepared for carrying out the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“Since Chhattisgarh is a tribal-dominated state, it should be given priority in the first phase of vaccination drive and it (vaccine) should be free for all. The pandemic has resulted in stress and fear and therefore it is (the government’s) responsibility to ensure peace and good health for every person in the country. As we all know, Covid-19 vaccination is important for the prevention of infection and related deaths,” the letter stated.

The CM further outlined who all were likely to be administered the vaccine first once it is made available.

“Apart from the health professionals, frontline workers of police, revenue, urban development, rural development departments and media personnel will be covered under the vaccination drive in the state, he stated in his letter.

The country is chiefly relying on Astra Zeneca/Oxford vaccine, made in Pune by the Serum Institute of India. The trial of this vaccine is also being conducted in India.

Also Read: Vaccines won’t prevent short-term coronavirus surge: WHO

The letter to PM Modi comes at a time when a controversy has broken out after a senior government official indicated that the Central government may not be looking to vaccinate the entire country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that all Indians will be vaccinated. ICMR’s Balram Bhargava has said that the purpose of vaccination is to break the chain of infection, which could even be achieved “if we are able to vaccinate a critical mass of people” required to break the virus transmission.