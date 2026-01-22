6 dead, over 10 injured in blast in Chhattisgarh sponge iron factory; video shows huge cloud of black smoke

State health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said he has spoken to the district collector and directed that the injured be provided the best possible medical care. He instructed the district administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure swift and strict action against those responsible.

At least six workers were killed and five others injured in a blast at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar–Bhatapara district on Thursday, officials said.

In a statement, Jaiswal assured the families of those killed that the state government stands with them and that all necessary assistance will be provided.

The explosion took place at the plant's dust settling chamber. Six workers died on the spot, while five others sustained serious burns, said district collector Deepak Soni.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the site and initiated relief and rescue operations. The injured workers were rushed to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur.