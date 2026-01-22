6 dead, over 10 injured in blast in Chhattisgarh sponge iron factory; video shows huge cloud of black smoke
Scary visuals from the site show a huge cloud of black smoke emerging from the blast site.
At least six workers were killed and five others injured in a blast at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar–Bhatapara district on Thursday, officials said.
State health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said he has spoken to the district collector and directed that the injured be provided the best possible medical care. He instructed the district administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure swift and strict action against those responsible.
Also read: Chhattisgarh cabinet clears 40 acres for B-school campus in Nava Raipur
In a statement, Jaiswal assured the families of those killed that the state government stands with them and that all necessary assistance will be provided.
Also read: Karachi mall fire: 30 bodies recovered from gutted shop, death toll tops 60
The explosion took place at the plant's dust settling chamber. Six workers died on the spot, while five others sustained serious burns, said district collector Deepak Soni.
Also read: Fire breaks out at garment unit in Ghatkopar, three injured
Police and administrative officials rushed to the site and initiated relief and rescue operations. The injured workers were rushed to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More