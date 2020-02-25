e-paper
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh government is under the debt of Rs 57,848 crore:CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh government is under the debt of Rs 57,848 crore:CM Baghel

Baghel replying to the written question said that just after Congress government was formed in the state in December 2018 to January 31 2020 state government has taken loan of Rs 17,729 crore from various financial institutions.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 22:12 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Bhupesh Baghel while replying to a question in legislative assembly on Tuesday said that the government is presently under the debt of Rs 57,848 crore
Bhupesh Baghel while replying to a question in legislative assembly on Tuesday said that the government is presently under the debt of Rs 57,848 crore
         

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while replying to a question in legislative assembly on Tuesday said that the government is presently under the debt of Rs 57,848 crore, which was taken from various institutions.

The question was asked by senior BJP MLA and former minister in Raman Singh’s cabinet Ajay Chandrakar.

Baghel replying to the written question said that just after Congress government was formed in the state in December 2018 to January 31 2020 state government has taken loan of Rs 17,729 crore from various financial institutions.

“The time period of the loan is from two years to 10 years. We have taken market loan of Rs. 16400 crores from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) while Rs.934.38 crores from NABARD’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. A total of Rs.394.74 crores from ADB/ World Bank was also taken,” said Baghel in his reply.

The loans have been taken for various development and infrastructural purpose in the state, Baghel said.

