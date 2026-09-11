Chhattisgarh man dies in police custody, constable suspended; probe ordered
A 35-year-old man died after his health deteriorated in police custody in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa. His family alleged assault and torture.
A 35-year-old man died while undergoing treatment after his health deteriorated in police custody at Champa police station in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, prompting protests by his family and locals, who alleged that he was assaulted and tortured in custody.
In an order issued on Friday, the Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police said constable Ishwari Rathore, posted at Champa police station, had been suspended with immediate effect for alleged gross negligence and indiscipline. Rathore was attached to the Reserve Centre, Janjgir, during the suspension period and will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per rules.
The deceased, Shiv Sahis alias Maniram Sahis, a resident of Mehendipara, was detained on Thursday in connection with a case involving the alleged illegal sale of liquor. Police said around 20 litres of mahua liquor was seized from him.
According to the police, Sahis was kept in custody and his health deteriorated at around 10 pm. He was taken to Champa hospital after he reportedly suffered a seizure and was subsequently shifted to the district hospital on doctors’ advice. He died during treatment the following morning.
His death prompted relatives and local residents to surround the Champa police station. The family alleged that Sahis was beaten and subjected to torture while in custody and demanded action against the policemen involved.
Police have maintained that the man suffered a seizure and subsequently sustained a head injury after falling, leading to the deterioration in his condition.
A magisterial inquiry was ordered to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and examine the allegations of custodial assault.
The police said the inquiry would examine all aspects of the case, including the actual cause of Sahis’s death and whether he was assaulted or subjected to any form of torture while in custody. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More