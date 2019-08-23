Chidambaram’s arrest in INX media case: Shiv Sena calls it ‘revenge of time’ in Saamna

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:26 IST

The Shiv Sena has described the arrest of former Union home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram as the “revenge of time”.

The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said Chidambaram coined the term “Hindu terror” and the “victims of perverse imagination”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were now in power.

The Sena attacked Chidambaram and said that he was today in the same “CBI prison” after having used agencies to take away the “liberty” of political leaders when in power.

“The term ‘Hindu terror’ was coined by former home minister Chidambaram, and the victims of the perverse imagination, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have the reins of power in their hands now. Pragya Singh Thakur has reached the Parliament. This is the revenge of time,” it said on Friday.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday in connection with INX Media irregular foreign funding approval case.

Also Read:P Chidambaram gets protection from arrest in ED case but will spend weekend in CBI custody

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party slammed Chidambaram for invoking the principals of liberty at his press conference before his arrest, and asked, “What liberty is Chidambaram talking about? The dealing in INX Media or Aircel was not Salt-Satyagraha or Gandhi’s Dandi March... When Chidambaram was the home minister, liberties of many political leader were taken away and agencies like the CBI were used.”

The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation were looking for Chidambaram when he went missing for over 20 hours before finally surfacing at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi to address the media on Wednesday night. “I believe that the foundation of a democracy is liberty, most precious article of the constitution is Article 21 that guarantees life and liberty. If I’m asked to choose between life and liberty, I shall unhesitatingly choose liberty... To win freedom we must struggle. To preserve freedom too we must struggle,” he had said, claiming innocence.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 16:21 IST