‘Chowkidaar couldn’t see us in the eye’: Rahul attacks Modi over Rafale

Congress president Rahul Gandhi once again brought up the issue of the Rafale deal in a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Congress Yuva Kranti Yatra conclusion programme - Inquilab - in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the rally, Rahul said that he met Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday and that Parrikar had told him that the PM had not consulted the defence minister while changing the Rafale deal.

“We asked the PM and the defence minister three-four questions on Rafale. He couldn’t answer. He looked here and there, but couldn’t look us in the eye,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Claiming that the truth of the Rafale fighter jet will come out one day, he said “The truth is coming from within the government.”

“The prime minister bypassed the defence ministry, the generals, the negotiators who had brought the price down to Rs 526 crore per plane and brought in a new deal, a more expensive deal so that he could benefit Anil Ambani,” Rahul said.

Referring to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the former defence minister, Rahul Gandhi said that Parrikar had himself claimed in a cabinet meeting that he had the Rafale file in his closet and had claimed that no one could remove him from Goa.

“You heard the tape. The PM is trying to keep Parrikar happy. But when the CBI tries to probe the deal, Modi tells Amit Shah to stop the CBI and the CBI chief is removed in the dead of the night. The Air Force is saying that they were bypassed. The bureaucrats are saying that Modi gave it to Anil Ambani,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Saying that the truth can’t be hidden, Rahul Gandhi claimed the PM can’t sleep comfortably at night and that he gets nightmares every time he sleeps.

“We know you can’t sleep at night. Because when you sleep, you see Anil Ambani’s photo. When you sleep, you see a photo of the Rafale fighter jet, you see photos of the martyrs of the Indian Army,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“That dream will not go away,” Rahul Gandhi said.

In his attack on the prime minister, Rahul Gandhi did not spare the RSS either. In a sideswipe, he said the RSS believed that they knew everything. “RSS is confused because they think that they are bigger than India. They think that they are the authority and source of knowledge in this country. It is absolutely wrong, there is only one source of knowledge in this country, the people,” Rahul said.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 16:30 IST