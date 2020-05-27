CISF unit guarding Mazagon Dock in Mumbai reports Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 16:35 IST

Mumbai: Thirteen personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), deployed to guard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), have tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

“They came in contact with a person who tested positive. All the personnel in the unit were tested, which revealed that 13 were positive. There is a laid down procedure, such as tracing the contacts and those have been quarantined. All measures for treatment have been initiated,” the CISF spokesperson, assistant inspector general Hemendra Singh, said.

“We are ensuring that there is no laxity and strict guidelines are being followed when it comes to social distancing, sanitising or wearing masks. Our headquarters has made it clear that services should not be affected,” he said.

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra is topping the list of states for both infections and deaths. The state has recorded more than 52,000 infections and nearly 1,700 deaths.

MDL is one of the country’s leading shipbuilding yards that makes warships for the navy and offshore structures for Bombay High. It has built vessels such as advanced destroyers, missile boats and submarines.

CISF is among the security forces that have faced the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. A dozen personnel posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were among the first frontline staff in the country to test positive.

“During the initial outbreak at Mumbai airport, we were able to contain the spread after initiating measures such as testing the entire camp and isolating contacts,” said Singh.

CISF currently provides security cover to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings, and heritage monuments. In Mumbai, CISF guards installations such as the international airport, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers.