Class ninth student allegedly gang raped by trio in Rajasthan’s Alwar district

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:32 IST

A minor girl, studying in class ninth, from Rajasthan’s Alwar district was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by a trio. The accused also filmed the entire incident on their mobile phones, officials said on Thursday.

According to police officials, the 16-year-old is a resident of Phoolbagh police station area of Bhiwadi police district.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s family member, she had gone to her uncle’s house in a nearby village on May 10 around noon and didn’t return. Around 9 pm, the family members received a call that their daughter is admitted in a clinic.

Also read: Rajasthan records 268 new Covid-19 positive cases in 12 hours

The victim told her family members that while she was returning from her uncle’s village, three youngsters stopped her at an isolated place in Alampur village. She said she was forcefully taken to an empty ‘rain-basera’ (shelter house) where she was raped by the trio. The accused also reportedly recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones. The victim said her head was bagged on a wall after which she fell unconscious. When the minor opened her eyes she found herself in a nearby clinic.

On May 12, the condition of the victim deteriorated after which she was referred to a government hospital in Alwar.

“Three accused have been detained. Police is questioning the accused,” said S Sengathir, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jaipur range.

“The condition of the victim is stable. Her medical examination has been done and her statements would be recorded today,” added Sengathir.