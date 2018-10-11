‘Clear cut case of corruption’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, govt over new Rafale report

In a fresh attack on the government over the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called the Rs 59,000 crore deal for 36 fighter jets a “clear-cut case of corruption” and accused the government of attempting to cover up the scandal.

Gandhi also questioned the timing of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s three-day visit to France. “It is pretty clear that there is a huge cover-up... India’s Defence Minister going to France... What can be a clearer,” he said at Gandhi said at a hurriedly-convened press conference.

Gandhi’s criticism comes hours after Dassault Aviation rebutted a French media report that was seen to imply that the French aviation firm had been told to partner with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group.

The company has, however, reiterated that it had “freely chosen” Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group as an offset partner for the Rafale deal.

Gandhi is spearheading the opposition campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre ahead of key state elections and Lok Sabha elections next year.

The deal has also become controversial on account of the fact that one of the offset deals signed by Dassault is with the Reliance Group of Anil Ambani. The Congress claims the earlier deal was scrapped and a new one signed just to provide Ambani this opportunity for an offset deal. Former French President Francois Hollande has said that Reliance was made Dassault’s offset partner at India’s insistence.

The row intensified last month after former President Francois Hollande was quoted as saying that India did not give France a choice on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault, the manufacturer of Rafale jets. The Indian and the French government have denied the charge.

