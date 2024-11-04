CM Hemant Soren holds roadshow in Ranchi ahead of Jharkhand assembly polls

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a roadshow while campaigning for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Mahua Maji in Ranchi on Sunday. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a roadshow in support of JMM candidate Mahua Maji (PTI)

Also Read: 'No UCC for tribals': What Amit Shah, BJP's Jharkhand election manifesto promised

Mahua Maji is contesting from Ranchi seat against BJP's CP Singh, who is the incumbent MLA.

Also Read: 'Infiltrators luring our daughters': Amit Shah gives ‘mati, beti and roti’ message in Jharkhand

"The people who do not even have the right are coming here and saying whatever they want. At least we have the right to come and speak in front of you. On November 13, polling will take place here. On one side, there will be the NDA, and on the other side, there will be the INDIA alliance. From the INDIA alliance, we have fielded Mahua Maji as a candidate from here," CM Soren said.

Also Read: Jharkhand polls: Babulal Marandi, Kalpana Soren turn up heat in coal belt

He further noted that while 2.5 years were wasted due to COVID-19, a significant amount of progress was made in the remaining 2.5 years.

"Many people tried to halt the progress of Ranchi, but despite that, within a limited time, we constructed the Kantatoli flyover. We only had 2.5 years, but we have done so much for the public in the fields of education, infrastructure, and healthcare. We have built flyovers in Jamshedpur and Ranchi. Near Sujata Chowk, we constructed a flyover that no one could have imagined would be achieved," he added.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.