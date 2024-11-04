Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Hemant Soren holds roadshow in Ranchi ahead of Jharkhand assembly polls

ANI |
Nov 04, 2024 12:19 AM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday held a roadshow while campaigning for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Mahua Maji in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a roadshow while campaigning for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Mahua Maji in Ranchi on Sunday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a roadshow in support of JMM candidate Mahua Maji (PTI)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a roadshow in support of JMM candidate Mahua Maji (PTI)

Also Read: 'No UCC for tribals': What Amit Shah, BJP's Jharkhand election manifesto promised

Mahua Maji is contesting from Ranchi seat against BJP's CP Singh, who is the incumbent MLA.

Also Read: 'Infiltrators luring our daughters': Amit Shah gives ‘mati, beti and roti’ message in Jharkhand

"The people who do not even have the right are coming here and saying whatever they want. At least we have the right to come and speak in front of you. On November 13, polling will take place here. On one side, there will be the NDA, and on the other side, there will be the INDIA alliance. From the INDIA alliance, we have fielded Mahua Maji as a candidate from here," CM Soren said.

Also Read: Jharkhand polls: Babulal Marandi, Kalpana Soren turn up heat in coal belt

He further noted that while 2.5 years were wasted due to COVID-19, a significant amount of progress was made in the remaining 2.5 years.

"Many people tried to halt the progress of Ranchi, but despite that, within a limited time, we constructed the Kantatoli flyover. We only had 2.5 years, but we have done so much for the public in the fields of education, infrastructure, and healthcare. We have built flyovers in Jamshedpur and Ranchi. Near Sujata Chowk, we constructed a flyover that no one could have imagined would be achieved," he added.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //