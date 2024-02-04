Cong leader Pawan Khera's dig at PM for not visiting Manipur: ‘If Himanta can book chopper then…’

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Modi for not visiting the state of Manipur despite arriving in its neighbouring state Assam on Saturday. Pawan Khera's comment draws significance in the backdrop of Manipur being embroiled in ethnic tension since May last year. Congress leader Pawan Khera (ANI)

“Dear @PMOIndia, If Himanta can book a chopper for you then it is fine, otherwise here is the list of flights between Guwahati and Imphal tomorrow. Please let us know if we need to make the booking…” he posted on social media platform X. The leader also attached a screenshot of flights from Assam's Guwahati to Manipur's capital Imphal on February 5.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Earlier Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also took to X and slammed the PM's “total silence on Manipur.” 9 months to the day and yet no meeting with the PM who continues to maintain total silence on Manipur. The PM goes to Guwahati for a road show but cannot and will not go to Imphal…A horrific ANYAY by the PM on the people of Manipur!" he wrote.

The Congress has been repeatedly taking digs at Prime Minister Modi for not visiting the state of Manipur. Meanwhile, the party started its grand ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur's Imphal in January.

Speaking at the launch of the 'yatra' from Manipur Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “We understand the pain that the people of Manipur have been through. Manipur has lost what it valued the most because of the politics of the BJP-RSS and the hatred they instil… We will bring back the harmony, peace and affection that the state has always been known for.”

Meanwhile speaking about the situation in Manipur, Prime Minister Modi said earlier, “I want to tell the people of Manipur that the country is with you… Manipur witnessed a wave of violence. Several people lost their lives and our mothers and sisters were dishonoured… The state and the federal governments are working to ensure peace in Manipur.”