Cong MP files breach of privilege notice against Irani over Rahul attack

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:34 IST

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar, has submitted a breach of privilege notice against Union minister Smriti Irani for her attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha last week. In a letter to Lok Sabha secretary general Snehlata Srivastava, Tagore alleged that the union minister had misled the the Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s “Rape in India” remark.

“The Honourable Member has willfully misled not only Members of the House, but also the entire nation. The minister had claimed that Rahul Gandhi has given a clarion call to rape women in India in his speech during an election rally on December 12th. The minister has knowingly and intentionally misled the Parliament by falsely attributing a statement to Rahul Gandhi,” Tagore wrote attaching a video clip with his letter.

Tagore claimed that as a “responsible opposition leader”, Gandhi was only “pointing out the increasing violence against women in the country and the failure of the government to prevent it.”

Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark at a rally in Jharkhand had led uproar in both Houses on the last day of the winter session. The BJP had demanded that Gandhi must apologise for his comment that amounted to inviting people to rape women.

Gandhi had rejected the demand minutes later.

The Congress MP’s privilege complaint also comes close on the heels of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla forwarding a similar notice from BJP MP Pragya Thakur against Gandhi for calling her a terrorist.

According to the rules, any such notice is sent to the Chair of the House and he or she takes a call on whether to reject it or send it to the privileges committee of the House.