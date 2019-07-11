Congress chief selection: There shouldn’t be any delay, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The next Congress president should be someone who can infuse fresh energy in the party and must be appointed at the earliest as seven weeks have passed since Rahul Gandhi quit the post, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

“We had not imagined that Rahul Gandhi would relinquish his post. This is a serious time for the Congress. We thought we would be able to persuade him (to reconsider his decision). But when Rahulji takes any decision, he is firm on it,” Scindia told reporters.

“The Congress will have to look for its new president. Seven weeks have passed. There should not be a delay in it and a person who can infuse fresh energy in the Congress under the leadership of Soniaji and Rahulji should be given an opportunity,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi had offered his resignation from the president’s post at a fractious Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking responsibility for the party’s crushing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the CWC rejected his offer and asked him to overhaul the organisation. But Gandhi remained firm on his decision and even posted a farewell note to his supporters on July 3 to put a stamp of finality on his resignation. “The CWC members and other senior leaders will have to sit together to take a decision on the new Congress president. This is the first time we are facing such a situation,” Scindia said.

A group of leaders have been meeting informally to work out a consensus on the next president. The CWC is expected to meet soon to give a final shape to the succession plan.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 23:53 IST