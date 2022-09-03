Home / India News / Congress has lost ground in India, Communists across the world: Amit Shah

Congress has lost ground in India, Communists across the world: Amit Shah

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Amit Shah said the Congress was vanishing fast in the country and the world got rid of Communists long back.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Scheduled Castes (SC) conference, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Amit Shah Twitter)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Scheduled Castes (SC) conference, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Amit Shah Twitter)
ByRamesh Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: The lotus will soon bloom in Kerala as the two major forces in the state, the Congress and the communists, have lost their relevance, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

The Congress was vanishing fast in the country and the world got rid of Communists long back, Shah said at a meeting of the Scheduled Caste Morcha in Kazhakoottam on the outskirts of the state capital. Only a regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can bring the state to the path of development and prosperity.

“If Kerala has a future, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Modi regime can bring the much-needed change in the state,” he said, adding hat the BJP government at the Centre was committed to end poverty and chalk out a new path for India. He cited various measures of the government like gas connections to poor and toilets to the needy.

Also read: J&K: Another Congress leader resigns in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Although the Congress and the communists always talk big about the poor and Dalits, they haven’t done anything concrete to uplift them, Shah said. “When we got an opportunity, we made a President from the scheduled caste community (Ram Nath Kovind), and now we elevated a scheduled tribe leader Droupadi Murmu to the highest post of the country,” he said, adding that words and deeds of the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) never matched.

“Only the BJP can bring the much-needed change in the state. I am sure people will support the BJP for a change. And lotus will bloom in the state soon,” he said.

He also extended his greetings to people of the state on the occasion of Onam (Thiru Onam, the main event during the 10-day festival, is on September 8). He later shared images of the cultural programme he attended in the city.

Also read: ‘Centre insensitive on price rise issue’: Congress ahead of ‘Halla Bol’ rally

“Every Indian is proud of Kerala’s rich culture and heritage. Blessed to be in the beautiful state on the auspicious festival of Onam,” he later tweeted.

Hitting back, Congress leader MM Hassan said: “This will remain a pipe dream. The BJP tried its best to make inroads in the state several times but failed_ its voting percentage is going down after every election.”

A senior CPI(M) leader said the new party secretary M V Govindan will react after going through the statement of the BJP leader.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ramesh Babu

    Ramesh Babu is HT’s bureau chief in Kerala, with about three decades of experience in journalism.

Topics
amit shah congress
amit shah congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out