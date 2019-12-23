Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 18:25 IST

Top Congress leaders led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, carried out a “Satyagraha for unity” at Rajghat in the national capital on Monday, against the controversial new citizenship law and demanded protection of the rights of the people as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other senior Congress leaders participated in the “Satyagraha”.

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi read out the Preamble to the Constitution of India as part of their protest.

The Congress party observed a minute’s silence in support of their cause and against the BJP-led government’s policies.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the protest had been organized to remind the Union government about the strength of India’s Constitution.

“This is to show solidarity with all the students of the country who are agitating for the cause of freedom of speech and expression. The country is going through a very difficult period because of the bad policies of this government,” Venugopal said.

“Our workers are here to express solidarity with our students, youth and those suffering due to the bad policies of the government, especially those protesting against the amended Citizenship Act,” he said.

Congress chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and senior party leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal, Meira Kumar, besides Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and state in-charges all took part in the “Satyagraha”.

Some religious leaders were also present at the Congress protest.

Congress leaders and workers, who sat under the shadow of a huge national flag, joined the senior leaders in reading out the Preamble to the Constitution.

The party held that in line with the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi, it would fight against the “dictatorial” government and to protect the Constitution.

The Congress said there was nationwide resentment against the recent actions of the government, where people across the country, especially students, were demanding restoration and maintaining the sanctity of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.