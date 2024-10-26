Maharashtra election: Congress releases second list of 23 candidates, fields Girish Pandav from Nagpur South

The Nagpur South seat goes to the Congress. Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South will be fielded from Nagpur South.
The Congress on Saturday announced its second list of candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election after a Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.
Maharashtra election: key points from the Congress's second list of candidates
The Congress has nominated candidates on three seats of Mumbai.
Ganesh Kumar Yadav will contest from Sion-Koliwada.
Yashwant Singh will contest from Charkop constituency, while Kalu Badheliya from Kandivali East seat.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.