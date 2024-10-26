Maharashtra election: Congress releases second list of 23 candidates, fields Girish Pandav from Nagpur South

The Congress on Saturday announced its second list of candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election after a Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. The Congress announced its second list of candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election. (HT PHOTO)

The Nagpur South seat, which had become a point of contention between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), went to the Congress. Girish Krushnarao Pandav will be fielded from Nagpur South constituency.

Maharashtra election: key points from the Congress's second list of candidates

The Congress has nominated candidates on three seats of Mumbai.

Ganesh Kumar Yadav will contest from Sion-Koliwada.

Yashwant Singh will contest from Charkop constituency, while Kalu Badheliya from Kandivali East seat.

The list also has names of Nagpur South and Kamthi, seats on which there was a conflict between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The Congress nominated Girish Pandav from Nagpur South and Suresh Bhoyar from Kamthi seats.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.