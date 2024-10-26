Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra election: Congress releases second list of 23 candidates, fields Girish Pandav from Nagpur South

ByHT News Desk
Oct 26, 2024 12:02 PM IST

The Nagpur South seat goes to the Congress. Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South will be fielded from Nagpur South.

The Congress on Saturday announced its second list of candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election after a Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

The Congress announced its second list of candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election. (HT PHOTO)
The Congress announced its second list of candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election. (HT PHOTO)

The Nagpur South seat, which had become a point of contention between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), went to the Congress. Girish Krushnarao Pandav will be fielded from Nagpur South constituency.

Maharashtra election: key points from the Congress's second list of candidates 

  • The Congress has nominated candidates on three seats of Mumbai. 
  • Ganesh Kumar Yadav will contest from Sion-Koliwada. 
  • Yashwant Singh will contest from Charkop constituency, while Kalu Badheliya from Kandivali East seat.
  • The list also has names of Nagpur South and Kamthi, seats on which there was a conflict between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The Congress nominated Girish Pandav from Nagpur South and Suresh Bhoyar from Kamthi seats.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //