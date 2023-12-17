On PM Modi's 'probe not debate' remark, Jairam Ramesh takes 'running away' dig

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday hinted that the Opposition's impasse with the government over the Lok Sabha security breach will continue until home minister Amit Shah makes a statement in the Parliament. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first comments on the security breach, he accused him of running away from a debate on the incident in order to save BJP MP Pratap Simha, whose office had issued access passes to the two intruders. Congress general secretary and in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh.(ANI)

In his first reaction, PM Modi told a national daily there was a need for a probe into the incident, not a debate.

The Opposition has been demanding a statement from home minister Amit Shah in the Parliament on the breach. On Thursday, 14 MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament for "unruly" behaviour.

"The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th," he added.

Two men had jumped into the chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery and caused commotion with their smoke cannisters. They were later overpowered by the members of the parliament. 5 people have been arrested over the incident.

PM Modi, in an interview with Dainik Jagran, said probe agencies are investigating the matter and taking stringent action against the perpetrators of the security scare.

"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," he said.

"What happened is very serious," Modi said in his first comments on Wednesday's breach.

"There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said he should speak in the Parliament.

"PM Modi should also speak in the Parliament on security breach like he is speaking to a newspaper and Union Home minister is speaking to a TV channel," she told ANI.