‘Reason behind Parliament security breach is…’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, firing a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the security breach in Parliament, on Saturday alleged that the reason behind was unemployment and inflation. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi outside the Lok Sabha. (ANI file)

"Security breach happened in Lok Sabha. The reason behind this is unemployment and inflation due to PM Modi's policies," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Earlier, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said it wasn't the Opposition members but Delhi Police that politicised the incident after labelling it as a terror attack.

Addressing a media briefing at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, the Congress leader said Delhi Police, which reports to Union home minister Amit Shah, called the security breach on December 13 a terror attack.

"The Delhi Police called it (parliament security breach) a terror attack. It comes under the Union home minister, doesn't it? We (Opposition members) didn't politicise the incident, we didn't call it a terror attack. We only put forward our concerns over the glaring lapse in security from the government side," Venugopal said at the media briefing.

Questioning the suspension of 13 Congress MPs from the Parliament on grounds of misconduct, the Congress national general secretary said, "You (Centre) people told us that this (new Parliament) building would be the safest place in the world. And, what happened the other day was because of lax security. Members (in the Opposition) are being penalised for raising their voices against the government. For what reasons were 14 (Opposition) MPs suspended?"

Along with 13 Congress members, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was also suspended by House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi demanded a statement from the Centre calling the incident a very "serious" security lapse.

The DMK MP said, "Two men intruded into the Parliament while two more were protesting outside. The incident showed that not even members of the Parliament are safe and our temple of democracy could be attacked any day. The incident represents a glaring security lapse. We need to understand this. They could have carried guns or explosives instead of smoke cans. It showed anyone could breach the security in the new Parliament building. The security for the members isn't enough."