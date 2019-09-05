Chandigarh cop pens song urging motorists against traffic violations

india

Sep 05, 2019

A baton wielding police personnel in Chandigarh has wielded a pen to write lyrics advising motorists that they can’t escape for a song after committing traffic violations.

Assistant Sub Inspector Bhupinder Singh, posted in the traffic wing of Chandigarh Police, is urging motorists through song not to violate traffic rules, as the amended Motor Vehicles Act provides for hefty fines.

In a Punjabi song shared by the Chandigarh Police on its Twitter handle, Singh said many people are killed in road accidents and fines for traffic violations were low, which failed to deter violators.

“Now the implementation of new law has been announced. And do not complain that challans have become hefty. It will hit your kitchen budget,” say the lyrics of Singh’s song.

The officer and singing enthusiast urged the youth not to drive before they attain the age of 18, otherwise their parents could land in trouble.

As per the amended Motor Vehicle Act, a person found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000. The fine for this offence was earlier Rs 2,000.

Sep 05, 2019