Cops say ready for farmers protest march from Noida to Delhi on Friday

In preparation for the Punjab farmers' proposed march to the national capital on December 6, Delhi police on Thursday told news agency PTI that they were ready to tackle any situation arising at the Singhu border. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and others at Shambhu border, a day before the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march(PTI)

However, currently there has been no extra deployment of security officials at the border.

A senior police official said that, “We have planned a significant deployment at the Singhu border on Delhi-Chandigarh highway ahead of farmers' march towards the national capital. We are analysing the situation and if we get any intelligence input or information about the movement of farmers, the decision will be taken accordingly.”

The Singhu border is already staffed by local police in check posts to ensure the implementation of GRAP-4 measures as well as law and order, an officer told PTI.

Under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers from Punjab have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border.

Farmers had previously attempted to march towards Delhi on February 13 and 21, but were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana borders by security personnel.

They farmers have demanded a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. They have also called for a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, reinstatement of Land Acquisition Act and no hike in electricity tariff.

Additionally they have asked for "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous protest in 2020-21.

The district administration in Ambala, Haryana, on Wednesday had urged the farmers to rethink their protest march and also act only after getting permission from the Delhi police. However, the Delhi police reported that they have not received any such request.

Section 163 of BNSS, restricting assembly of five or more persons, was also imposed in Ambala and notices were issued near the Shambu border.

One of the farmer leaders, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said on Monday that a delegation of farmers had met the superintendent of police in Ambala and informed them of their march towards Delhi.

He added that they had assured the police that traffic would not be blocked and their protest would be peaceful.