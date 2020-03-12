Coronavirus: 1433 under watch in Jammu and Kashmir, 1 tests positive

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:36 IST

The state government on Thursday said that 1433 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases of coronavirus have been put under surveillance and so far, only one case has tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus, 1178 people have been kept under home quarantine while 17 are in hospital quarantine.

People who are under home surveillance stand at 80 while 158 have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

Further, the Bulletin said that 74 samples have been sent for testing, of which 29 tested as negative and only one case has tested positive, so far while as reports of 44 cases are awaited till March 12, 2020.

As per the latest travel advisory issued by the Central Government, all incoming international travellers, including Indian Nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15th February, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This will come into effect from 5:30 PM IST on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.

Further all passengers having travel history to coronavirus affected countries are advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival. The people are appealed that they should self-declare about their foreign travel history.

Pertinently, coronavirus lab testing facilities have been started in Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, Srinagar and Government Medical College Jammu. One more lab at Government Medical College Srinagar has been operationalized today.

To deal with any exigency, control rooms and surveillance teams have been constituted across all the districts of J&K. Adequate isolation rooms and quarantine facilities have been kept ready in all the Medical Colleges, District Hospitals and other institutions across the Jammu and Kashmir for quarantine and treatment of infected patients and suspected cases.

Moreover adequate numbers of N-95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits have been made available for the medical and other associated staff.

The Government has strongly urged all social, religious and political organizations to avoid large gatherings.

“There is no need to panic, the public is advised to maintain social distancing; avoid un-necessary travel and use of public transport; and also take basic precautions including personal hygiene, frequent handwashing with soap and observing coughing and sneezing etiquettes,” the government advisory said.

Anyone with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing has been urged to seek medical care at the earliest.