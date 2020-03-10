e-paper
Coronavirus: Athawale's 'go corona' chant video goes viral

Coronavirus: Athawale’s ‘go corona’ chant video goes viral

india Updated: Mar 10, 2020 15:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Mass prayer for the health and well-being of the Chinese people against Coronavirus by Union Minister of State For Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and All India Buddhist monk at Gateway of India in Mumbai, India. (Aalok Soni/HT Photo)
         

A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting ‘Go corona, go corona’ at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China’s Wuhan city in December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 3,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy.

