Coronavirus locks down metros, interstate bus services and railways: All you need to know

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:41 IST

India is leaving no stone unturned in its fights against coronavirus. In the wake of the dramatic rise in the positive Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this week, urged citizens to observe a day of curfew and stray home to follow the Janta Curfew today.

While citizens were getting a taste of what a complete lockdown would feel like, the Indian Railways today announced the suspension of all almost all its major services across the country until March 31 to tackle the growing menace of coronavirus. Besides this, metro rail operations, interstate bus services have also been suspended till March 31. Here’s breaking down the scenario into quick points.

1. Indian Railways has announced that all passenger train services will remain suspended till March 31.

2. Western and Central Railways have also cancelled suburban local services till March 31.

3. Mumbai local train services stand suspended till March 31.

4. Interstate passenger bus services have also been suspended till March 31.

5. Metro rail services on all operational networks across the country will also be suspended till March 31, 2020.

On Sunday, March 22 all malls, shopping arcades, bazaars, markets, dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, stores, theatres, schools, et cetera have been shut across the country under the compliance of Janta Curfew.

All nationals have been urged to stay home other than those who work with essential services like hospitals, police, et cetera. Only ration stores, grocery shops, hospitals, pharmacies and essential service providers are operational today. In a first, Delhi Metro shut down for 24 hours on Sunday.

India has reported over 300 positive cases of coronavirus so far. The cases have seen a dramatic spike in the past two weeks. The proposed shutdown of public sites and services has been done to avoid any community transmission of the coronavirus disease and avoid cases from escalating any further.

The country has reported 6 deaths with over 300 positive coronavirus cases. The virus has reached more than 150 countries and affected over 3,00,000 people. Italy and Iran continue to remain worst affected from Covid-19.