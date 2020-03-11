Coronavirus update: Cinema halls, primary schools shut down in Jammu

india

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:37 IST

The government on Wednesday ordered all cinema halls in 10 districts of Jammu region to shut down as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

“Cinema halls in all 10 districts of Jammu province to remain closed till March 31,” said principal secretary and Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson Rohit Kansal. The senior official had earlier in the day announced the decision to shut all primary schools, cinema halls and Anganwadi centres in five districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur till March 31.

He, however, did not confirm the reports of a second patient, a 75-year-old man, being tested positive for Covid 19.

Dr Shafqat Khan, the nodal officer who is coordinating the government’s response to coronavirus, said Jammu and Kashmir has only one positive case so far.

“The next bulletin will be issued at 6 pm on Wednesday,” he said.

After one person tested positive on Monday morning, 20 people from densely-populated Sarwal locality of Jammu city, who were in touch with the person have been quarantined at Yatri Niwas-- base camp for the annual Amarnath pilgrims here in the temple city.

“A 63-year-old woman from Kargil with a travel history to Iran and who lives in Jammu, had tested positive for the Covid-19 infection,” Dr Shafqat Khan said.

The woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared “high viral load cases” by the administration over the weekend.

They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are in a stable condition.

Kashmir’s divisional commissioner Baseer Ahmed Khan has also ordered closure of all Anganwadi centers across Kashmir, which also has 10 districts.

“41 locals, who returned from Iran and China have been quarantined in Budgam district of Kashmir and none of them has been found positive,” said a senior health official.

J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Tuesday night reviewed preparedness at the control room and data centre at 11 pm and stated that administration was in a state of full preparedness.

Four people with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries and three more, who had an Italian guest, who stayed with them, have been put under home quarantine in Samba district.

Two persons each in Vijaypur and Swankha areas and three in Samba area of the district have been put under home isolation setup and Health Department teams visit them twice a day to monitor their health, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Samba, Dr Rajinder Samyal.

They are healthy and have not exhibited any signs of the infection, Samyal said.

At least 669 people are being monitored in Jammu and Kashmir for symptoms of Covid-19 while one patient has tested positive for the disease.

The figure includes 460 in home quarantine (including 20 at Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), eight in hospital quarantine and 55 under home surveillance.

Commissioner Secretary in union territory of Ladakh, Rigzin Samphel also said test reports of a 73-year-old man from Leh, who died of urinary tract infection on Sunday morning, had come in. He was found negative for the Covid-19 infection.

“We received his reports and he was found negative for the Covid-19 infection,” said Samphel.