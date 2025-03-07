Court allows Ranya Rao to meet her lawyer daily during 3-day DRI custody

The Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru has allowed Kannada actor Ranya Rao to meet her advocate for half an hour each day during her 3-day Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) custody, ANI reported on Friday. Kannada actor Ranya Rao (Facebook/ Ranya Rao)

Justice Vishwanath C Gowdar, while granting custody of the actor to the DRI on Friday, instructed it to provide Rao with essentials like food and a bed during her custody and cautioned the DRI against harsh treatment during the investigation.

Ranya Rao, known for her roles in Kannada films like Maanikya and Pataki, was arrested on March 3 by DRI officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after returning from Dubai.

Authorities allege that Ranya was carrying 14.8 kilograms of gold, which she intended to smuggle into the country. Subsequent searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore.

The DRI had sought her custodial interrogation to investigate the source of the smuggled gold and its intended recipients.

During the hearing on Friday, the agency had submitted a statement obtained from the actress to support its request for her custody, according to PTI.

Ranya Rao travelled to Dubai 27 times in six months



Investigators have revealed that Ranya had travelled to Dubai 27 times in the last six months, raising concerns about the purpose of these frequent visits, according to PTI.

She has also reportedly confessed to the recovery of 17 gold bars from her possession.

“I have travelled to Europe, America, and (the) Middle East and have visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia. I wish to state that I am tired at present as I did not get enough rest,” her statement read.

She also said that she was getting a fair trial and had not made her statement under any duress.

According to DRI, this was one of the largest gold seizures at the Bengaluru airport in recent years. The actor strapped gold bars to her body and concealed them with clothing to avoid detection.

Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of DGP K Ramachandra Rao, was allegedly using her VIP status to bypass regular passenger checks during air travel.