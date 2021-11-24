Court sets aside acquisition of Jayalalithaa’s house for memorial

The Madras high court on Wednesday set aside the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government’s acquisition of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence “Veda Nilayam” for converting it into a memorial. Justice N Seshasayee passed the order on writ petitions filed by Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew, J Deepa and J Deepak, against the acquisition.

The AIADMK government enacted legislation in 2020 establishing a foundation for the bungalow’s upkeep and turning it into a memorial. It maintained the property was acquired for ₹67.9 crore.

Jayalalithaa lived in the house purchased in the 1960s until her death in December 2016.

On January 27, in an interim order, the court allowed the government to proceed with the inauguration of the memorial but did not allow entry of the public until further hearings. The court observed that it was constrained to allow the opening so that it does not cause difficulties to the government, which has made arrangements for a function. It said the main gates of the house can be opened but not the building. The court also prevented the use of flex boards and banners. It directed once the function is over, the keys of the property have to be handed over to the court’s registrar general. The court later allowed the state to retain the keys.