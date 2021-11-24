Home / India News / Court sets aside acquisition of Jayalalithaa’s house for memorial
india news

Court sets aside acquisition of Jayalalithaa’s house for memorial

The AIADMK government enacted legislation in 2020 establishing a foundation for the bungalow’s upkeep and turning it into a memorial. It maintained the property was acquired for 67.9 crore
The Madras high court on Wednesday set aside the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government’s acquisition of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence “Veda Nilayam” for converting it into a memorial. (AFP/File)
The Madras high court on Wednesday set aside the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government’s acquisition of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence “Veda Nilayam” for converting it into a memorial. (AFP/File)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu

The Madras high court on Wednesday set aside the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government’s acquisition of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence “Veda Nilayam” for converting it into a memorial. Justice N Seshasayee passed the order on writ petitions filed by Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew, J Deepa and J Deepak, against the acquisition.

The AIADMK government enacted legislation in 2020 establishing a foundation for the bungalow’s upkeep and turning it into a memorial. It maintained the property was acquired for 67.9 crore.

Jayalalithaa lived in the house purchased in the 1960s until her death in December 2016.

On January 27, in an interim order, the court allowed the government to proceed with the inauguration of the memorial but did not allow entry of the public until further hearings. The court observed that it was constrained to allow the opening so that it does not cause difficulties to the government, which has made arrangements for a function. It said the main gates of the house can be opened but not the building. The court also prevented the use of flex boards and banners. It directed once the function is over, the keys of the property have to be handed over to the court’s registrar general. The court later allowed the state to retain the keys.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out