Covid-19: 20 new cases emerge in Mumbai's Dharavi; total count at slum is 138

Covid-19: 20 new cases emerge in Mumbai’s Dharavi; total count at slum is 138

According to latest BMC data that came in on Sunday evening, 11 Covid-19 patients have died in Dharavi so far.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BMC staff distribute food to residents of Dharavi amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai on Sunday.
BMC staff distribute food to residents of Dharavi amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai on Sunday.(ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO.)
         

Twenty new Covid-19 positive cases emerged in Dharavi on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Mumbai slum to 138.

According to latest BMC data that came in on Sunday evening, 11 Covid-19 patients have died in Dharavi so far.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 184 people testing positive for the disease.

On Thursday, Dharavi saw its highest spike in the number of coronavirus-positive patients, with 26 new cases. The first case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, following which there has been a rapid surge in the number of positive cases, which may soon pose a grim challenge for civic authorities. Coronavirus cases are climbing steadily in the area and there are fears that the number of cases could be higher as many people with symptoms may not have been tested yet.

The slums in Dharavi are spread over an area of more than 240 hectares and house around 8.5 lakh residents. With a population density of 66,000 people per square kilometre, it is one of the most congested areas of the city.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra has mounted to 3,648 till Sunday with the state registering 211 deaths so far.

